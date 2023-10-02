﻿
China continues to dominate in diving at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua
  22:21 UTC+8, 2023-10-02
Xinhua
Hosts China kept its dominance in diving at the Hangzhou Asiad by winning two 1m springboard gold medals on Monday.

Li Yajie and Lin Shan took 1-2 finish in the women's 1m springboard. Li came from behind to win the gold with 317.55 points, while Lin trailed with 303.80. South Korea's Kim Suji was third with a distant 267.10.

"Either of us winning will do. The gold medal will belong to the Chinese team," said Lin, winner of the event at the Fukuoka worlds in July where Li was the runner-up. "I did not dive in my own style, and my movement did not completely open up. I also need to improve my mentality."

"I want to better my movements and lay a solid foundation of my skills," she added.

China also claimed the men's 1m springboard title with solid performances from Wang Zongyuan and Peng Jianfeng.

Wang, world champion in the 3m springboard at the Fukuoka worlds and runner-up of the event at the Tokyo Games, led all the way to collect 459.50 points for the gold.

Peng took silver with 442.45, while South Korea's Woo Haram came third in 395.95.

Wang will also take part in the 3m springboard event with Zheng Jiuyuan on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
