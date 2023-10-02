﻿
News / Sport

Hua shines as China grabs double eventing golds at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua
  22:23 UTC+8, 2023-10-02       0
China's Alex Hua Tian needed a clear round in the jumping on Poseidons Admiral to secure the eventing individual gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday.
Xinhua
  22:23 UTC+8, 2023-10-02       0

China's Alex Hua Tian needed a clear round in the jumping on Poseidons Admiral to secure the eventing individual gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday.

In doing so, the 33-year-old star rider helped China clinch the team gold medal, alongside Sun Huadong, Bao Yingfeng and Liang Ruiji.

The gold completes Hua's individual set of Asiad medals, having won silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018.

"They mean a tremendous amount to me, these medals. An amazing amount. They represent such a journey. They represent a wonderful partnership with this beautiful horse and all my partnerships with all my horses. I'm extremely grateful," said Hua.

Indian hopeful Ashish Vivek Limmaye blundered out of the competition on the second day after leading the dressage on day one. Limaye inexplicably missed the third and fourth fences of the cross-country run, thus being eliminated from the discipline and crushing all chances India had in the team competition. India only had the minimum three riders and his elimination ended their hopes.

Hua capitalized on Limaye's error to ascend to the top spot with a 0.90 penalty advantage over Thailand's Samran Korntawat - 27.00 to 27.90. That margin remained until the end of competition as both were flawless in Monday's jumping discipline.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa of Japan claimed the bronze.

Japan also picked up the team silver medal and Thailand the bronze.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     