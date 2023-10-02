Hua shines as China grabs double eventing golds at Hangzhou Asiad

China's Alex Hua Tian needed a clear round in the jumping on Poseidons Admiral to secure the eventing individual gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday.

In doing so, the 33-year-old star rider helped China clinch the team gold medal, alongside Sun Huadong, Bao Yingfeng and Liang Ruiji.

The gold completes Hua's individual set of Asiad medals, having won silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018.

"They mean a tremendous amount to me, these medals. An amazing amount. They represent such a journey. They represent a wonderful partnership with this beautiful horse and all my partnerships with all my horses. I'm extremely grateful," said Hua.

Indian hopeful Ashish Vivek Limmaye blundered out of the competition on the second day after leading the dressage on day one. Limaye inexplicably missed the third and fourth fences of the cross-country run, thus being eliminated from the discipline and crushing all chances India had in the team competition. India only had the minimum three riders and his elimination ended their hopes.

Hua capitalized on Limaye's error to ascend to the top spot with a 0.90 penalty advantage over Thailand's Samran Korntawat - 27.00 to 27.90. That margin remained until the end of competition as both were flawless in Monday's jumping discipline.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa of Japan claimed the bronze.

Japan also picked up the team silver medal and Thailand the bronze.