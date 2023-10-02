Chinese women's team dominates, Chinese Taipei makes history in Asiad 3x3 basketball

China defended its Asiad women's 3x3 basketball title in Hangzhou, while Chinese Taipei claimed a historic victory in the men's event which concluded on Sunday.

The Chinese women's team once again demonstrated its dominance in Asia, despite the national team not fielding strong lineups due to age restrictions for U23 players in the 3x3 basketball event at the Hangzhou Asiad.

Strong defense and high shooting accuracy were the keys for the Chinese women's 3x3 basketball players' victory in the tournament.

"Our strategy is to start the attacks in the paint and then gradually go outward," said Chinese women's player Wan Jiyuan.

Her teammate Chen Mingling added: "In Asia, we need to make full use of our advantage in height."

In the men's 3x3 basketball event, Chinese Taipei emerged as a dark horse to upset the defending champion China in the quarterfinal, edged out South Korea in the semifinal, and defeated Qatar 18-16 in the final.

"Our perseverance when we were lagging behind finally helped us clinch the title," said Wang Jhe-yu of Chinese Taipei.

China's Liu Yuxuan attributed the loss mainly to poor defense, low two-point shooting accuracy, and insufficient preparation.

"The rhythm in Asiad competitions is different from training, and we adapted too slowly," said Liu.

Qatar was one of the favorites to the men's championship, with two skilled forwards Hamad Mousa and Mohammed Abbasher.

Team Qatar won all the round robin competitions, eased past Japan 21-15 in the quarterfinal, and crushed Mongolia 21-13 in the semifinal.

However, this young team still lacked experience at critical moments and paid the price for their mistakes in the final against Chinese Taipei.

"Everything happens. It is basketball. We made some bad plays, but we did try our best, that is what matters," said Qatar's Ahmad Mohamad after the final.