Feng, Sable set new Asian Games records in athletics

World champion Feng Bin of China and India's Avinash Mukund Sable set new Asian Games records en route to winning gold in women's discus throw and men's 3,000m steeplechase respectively on Sunday.

Feng, winner at the 2022 worlds and bronze medalist in 2023, sealed her first-ever Asiad title with 67.93m in her first attempt. The result surpassed the previous Games record of 66.18m set by her compatriot Li Yanfeng in 2010.

The bespectacled Feng said at the press conference that Sunday's win was her most memorable experience among all international competitions this year.

"It's our National Day today, and the atmosphere in the stadium made me rather excited before the race. It's an honor for me to bring this medal home for my country," said the 29-year-old.

"I will focus on improving my techniques and rhythm during the winter training. Hopefully I can reach 70m in the Paris Olympics," she added.

The silver went to fellow Chinese Jiang Zhichao, who delivered a personal best 61.04m, and Seema Punia of India ranked third with 58.62m.

Sable, who is making his Asiad debut in Hangzhou, crossed the line in 8:19.50, more than 3 seconds ahead of the previous Games record set by Hossein Keyhani in 2018.

"I was focusing on beating my personal best, but in the last leg, I thought I'd better go for the gold. And then I saw that I had broken the record. I'm very happy about that," said the 29-year-old.

Japanese duo Ryoma Aoki and Seiya Sunada finished second and third respectively.

World champion Wang Jianan eased to the men's long jump victory with 8.22m, followed by Sreeshankar of India with three centimeters behind. Shi Yuhao, who had just recovered from an ankle injury, added a bronze for the hosts with 8.10m.

Elsewhere, Winfred Mutile Yavi, gold medalist of women's 3,000m steeplechase at the Budapest worlds, clinched the 1,500m gold for Bahrain in 4:11.65. Harmilan Bains of India and Bahrain's Marta Hirpato Yota joined Yavi on the podium in 4:12.74 and 4:15.97 respectively.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor of India won the men's shot put with 20.36m, Qatar's Mohamad Algarni dominated the men's 1,500m in 3:38.36, and Zheng Ninali of China won her first Asiad gold in the women's heptathlon.

In the final event of the day, home favorite Wu Yanni and Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji of India were ruled out due to false starts in the women's 100m hurdles. They were allowed to finish their races after filing complaints, but Wu, who had crossed the line second in 12.77 seconds, was disqualified after further examination after the race, while Yarraji claimed the silver in 12.91 seconds.

Host hurdler Lin Yuwei triumphed with a personal best 12.74 seconds, which also met the entry standard of the Paris Olympics.