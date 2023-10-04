﻿
China into women's volleyball last four at Hangzhou Asiad

China defeated South Korea in the women's volleyball Pool E to claim the second straight victory and book a spot in the semifinals at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday.
It only took the Chinese women's volleyball team 22 minutes to take the first set 25-12.

South Korea once built a four-point lead in the middle of the second set, but China notched four points in a row to erase the deficit, before Wu Mengjie and Yuan Xinyue combined to score three points to help China seal the set at 25-21.

The host team maintained the momentum in the third set and securing the victory at 25-16.

Yuan took a game-high 12 points while Gong Xiangyu, Wang Yuanyuan and Li Yingying each grabbed 11 points. Kang Sohwi got the South Korea side's highest nine points.

"Although we got some tiny troubles on our receivings and attacking in the second set, but quickly we made some changes to solve it," said China's head coach Cai Bin.

Elsewhere in Pool E, Vietnam overcame DPR Korea 3-1 (25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22) and also advanced into the last four.

In Pool F actions, Japan and Thailand both secured their semifinal spots as Japan defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21) and Thailand smashed Kazakhstan 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-11).

Source: Xinhua
﻿
