﻿
News / Sport

China retains women's basketball title at Asiad

Xinhua
  22:39 UTC+8, 2023-10-05       0
China successfully defended its title in the women's basketball with a 74-72 victory over arch-rival Japan at the Asian Games here on Thursday.
Xinhua
  22:39 UTC+8, 2023-10-05       0
China retains women's basketball title at Asiad
Ti Gong

At the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. The China's women's basketball team won the gold medal and took a group photo with the signed scarf of all the members of the China's women's basketball team.

China successfully defended its title in the women's basketball with a 74-72 victory over arch-rival Japan at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

China, who sits second in the world rankings, surged to a 26-16 lead after the first quarter. After Japan tied at 72-all, Wang Siyu made a crucial layup in the final seconds as China pocketed its seventh gold at the continental multi-sports showpiece.

China has been riding high in women's basketball over the past two years, with the Asiad gold coming on the heels of its runner-up at the FIBA Women's World Cup last year, and the FIBA Women's Asia Cup title in July.

China retains women's basketball title at Asiad
Hu Jun

China's center Li Yueru makes a layup in the game.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     