China retains women's basketball title at Asiad

China successfully defended its title in the women's basketball with a 74-72 victory over arch-rival Japan at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Ti Gong

China, who sits second in the world rankings, surged to a 26-16 lead after the first quarter. After Japan tied at 72-all, Wang Siyu made a crucial layup in the final seconds as China pocketed its seventh gold at the continental multi-sports showpiece.

China has been riding high in women's basketball over the past two years, with the Asiad gold coming on the heels of its runner-up at the FIBA Women's World Cup last year, and the FIBA Women's Asia Cup title in July.