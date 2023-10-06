﻿
News / Sport

Marathon swimming begins with China's Wu winning gold at Asiad

Xinhua
  15:20 UTC+8, 2023-10-06       0
The marathon swimming event of the Hangzhou Asian Games commenced on Friday, with Chinese swimmer Wu Shutong winning the women's 10-kilometer gold medal.
Xinhua
  15:20 UTC+8, 2023-10-06       0
Marathon swimming begins with China's Wu winning gold at Asiad
Xinhua

Chinese swimmer Wu Shutong wins the women's 10-kilometer gold medal for marathon swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

The marathon swimming event of the Hangzhou Asian Games commenced on Friday, with Chinese swimmer Wu Shutong winning the women's 10-kilometer gold medal.

The event, also known as open water swimming, was introduced as an Olympic sport at the Beijing 2008. It has been contested for the first time at Asiad. A total of 13 athletes from eight countries and regions participated in the event.

Wu, 18, successfully surpassed Japan's Airi Ebina in the final lap, clinching the gold medal with a time of two hours, three minutes and 36.4 seconds.

Airi Ebina secured the silver medal, while Sun Jiake of China earned the bronze.

"I never expected to achieve such results before the competition. I didn't have any special tactics and just gave my utmost effort," said Wu.

The men's 10-kilometer final will take place on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     