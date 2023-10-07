﻿
News / Sport

China's Zhang claims men's marathon swimming gold at Asiad

Xinhua
  13:43 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
Chinese swimmer Zhang Ziyang earned men's marathon swimming gold medal Saturday at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Xinhua
  13:43 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0

Chinese swimmer Zhang Ziyang earned men's marathon swimming gold medal Saturday at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The competition on the rainy morning saw 16 participants from nine countries and regions showcase their determination and skills.

Zhang finished in one hour, 55 minutes and 45.8 seconds, closely followed by his teammate Lan Tianchen who clinched the silver medal by a narrow margin of less than a second. South Korea's Park Jae-hun secured the bronze medal.

Zhang began to accelerate in the third lap, eventually breaking away in the fifth lap to take a commanding lead. Lan closely trailed, ensuring that both Chinese athletes maintained a clear advantage until the finish line.

"I'm thrilled to have won a gold medal," Zhang said after the race.

He described the competition as intense, with the outcome remaining uncertain until the last lap. "My teammates and I performed exceptionally well."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     