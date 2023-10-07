China's Zhang claims men's marathon swimming gold at Asiad

Chinese swimmer Zhang Ziyang earned men's marathon swimming gold medal Saturday at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The competition on the rainy morning saw 16 participants from nine countries and regions showcase their determination and skills.

Zhang finished in one hour, 55 minutes and 45.8 seconds, closely followed by his teammate Lan Tianchen who clinched the silver medal by a narrow margin of less than a second. South Korea's Park Jae-hun secured the bronze medal.

Zhang began to accelerate in the third lap, eventually breaking away in the fifth lap to take a commanding lead. Lan closely trailed, ensuring that both Chinese athletes maintained a clear advantage until the finish line.

"I'm thrilled to have won a gold medal," Zhang said after the race.

He described the competition as intense, with the outcome remaining uncertain until the last lap. "My teammates and I performed exceptionally well."