E-Sports Shanghai Masters returning in December

The Upgraded E-Sports Shanghai Masters is returning after two years of absence, gathering top e-Sports players at Jing'an Sports Center from December 1 to 5.

Jointly introduced by Shanghai Sports Bureau and CMG (China Media Group) Shanghai Station, this year's event will set four competition items including League of Legends, Honor of Kings, DOTA2 and Identity V, as well as one exhibition item Street Fighter.

Forums and other activities will also be organized to enhance communication between industry practitioners.

E-Sports earned another round of attention after making its Asian Games debut during the Hangzhou Asiad earlier this month.

In Shanghai, Jing'an District is a pioneer district regarding the development of e-Sports industry. As Shanghai's self-developed sports competition, E-Sports Shanghai Masters will be held in Jing'an District for at least five years, according to the organizers.

With the help of CMG, the organizers hope to spread the event's influence to national, even global e-Sports followers.