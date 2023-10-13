Shanghai, Budapest selected to host Olympic Qualifier Series

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) on Thursday confirmed that Shanghai and Budapest will host the first Olympic Qualifier Series for Paris 2024.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) on Thursday confirmed that Shanghai and Budapest will host the first Olympic Qualifier Series for Paris 2024.

BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing will be competed in the two-leg Series, and at least half of the Olympic berths will be decided at the Series.

The "festival-style events," described by IOC, will combine sport with art, music and culture, and IOC President Thomas Bach said the event is "a key milestone in enhancing and promoting the road to the Olympic Games."

The Shanghai leg will be held at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16-19, 2024, while the Budapest event will take place at the Ludovika Campus from June 20-23.

The Series' conclusion in Budapest will coincide with Olympic Day, and IOC will stage the annual celebration of the Olympic Movement on June 23.

Bach noted that "Shanghai and Budapest perfectly align with the concept of the Olympic Qualifier Series, serving as the ideal backdrop for an exciting new chapter in the Olympic Movement. The Series promises an unforgettable Olympic experience for both athletes and fans, with the conclusion on Olympic Day adding a special touch of celebration to the Series."

Xie Dong, Vice Mayor of Shanghai, said his city was excited to host the event.

"We are thrilled to host the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai in 2024. It is a remarkable opportunity for our city, known for its rich sports history and talents, growing industry and strong sports atmosphere, as it strives to build itself into a world-renowned sports city," said Xie.

"The event will be held on the banks of our beloved Huangpu River, adding to the beauty of the surrounding scenery as it comes alive with the energy of the most talented athletes.

"This top-tier event, celebrated for its youthful and urban atmosphere, will undoubtedly ignite the passion of Chinese youth for BMX, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing."