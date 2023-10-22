Hangzhou Asian Para Games officially open

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang declared the 4th Asian Para Games open at the lotus-shaped Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sunday evening.

As the Asian Para Games returns to China for the second time following Guangzhou in 2010, nearly 3,100 athletes from 44 countries and regions will take part across 22 sports and 564 events at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, which runs through October 28.

China revealed a delegation of 723 members, including 439 athletes who will compete in 397 events across all 22 sports. Wheelchair basketball player Huang Xiaolian and wheelchair fencer Sun Gang served as China's flagbearers at the opening ceremony.