﻿
News / Sport

Hangzhou Asian Para Games officially open

Xinhua
  22:01 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0
China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang declared the 4th Asian Para Games open at the lotus-shaped Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sunday evening.
Xinhua
  22:01 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang declared the 4th Asian Para Games open at the lotus-shaped Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sunday evening.

As the Asian Para Games returns to China for the second time following Guangzhou in 2010, nearly 3,100 athletes from 44 countries and regions will take part across 22 sports and 564 events at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, which runs through October 28.

China revealed a delegation of 723 members, including 439 athletes who will compete in 397 events across all 22 sports. Wheelchair basketball player Huang Xiaolian and wheelchair fencer Sun Gang served as China's flagbearers at the opening ceremony.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     