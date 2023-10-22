Veterans and youngsters tee off in new event

Twenty-two Chinese golfers, veterans and young, professional and amateur, were at Shanghai Sheshan International Golf Club for the inaugural HSBC China Golf All-Star Pro-Am.

Twenty-two Chinese golfers, veterans and young, professional and amateur, were at Shanghai Sheshan International Golf Club this weekend for the inaugural HSBC China Golf All-Star Pro-Am.

Though there is no news yet about the return of the HSBC Championship, the brand-new All-Star Pro-Am event provided a top-level competition and communication platform for the 22 domestic golfers.

Ti Gong

Chinese star golfers Liang Wenchong and Feng Shanshan led the veteran line-up which also included professionals like Wu Ashun, Li Haotong, Lin Xiyu, Yuan Yechun and Yin Xiaowen.

They are paired and competing together with 11 young golfers including Ye Wocheng and Sui Xiang, leading young players of their generation, in the two-day event. Most of the young golfers are from the HSBC China youth golf cultivation project.

"Though our performance, we hope to set a good example for the youngsters," said Liang Wenchong.

"The sport of golf and HSBC's systematic youth cultivation project can help the youngsters develop thinking and decision-making skills, as well as creativity, sportsmanship and good moral quality."

Ti Gong

Feng Shanshan, China's former world No.1 golfer, benefited from the youth cultivation project.

"I'm happy to meet so many old and new friends during the tournament," said Feng.

"It's a unique and interesting new event, which supports the development of China's golf at the same time.

"I hope more youngsters, especially women golfers of the new generation, will take part in this sport to build up an international vision."