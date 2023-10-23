﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival brings families, kids and pets

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0
The Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival is being held in Jiading District through October 29. The event promises a variety of sports and activities for the whole family.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0

The Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival is running through this weekend, inviting sports fans and enthusiasts of various outdoor activities to Shanghai Citizen Sports Park in Jiading District.

Some of the festival's popular traditional sports include city orientation for families, baseball, rugby and football.

The city orientation targets children aged between 5 and 14. Together with their parents, they take up stamina challenges and learn about field survival and first aid.

Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival brings families, kids and pets
Ti Gong

Children take part in a flag rugby match during the festival.

A Yangtze River Delta Youth Baseball Invitational Tournament is being held during the festival, gathering near 30 youth teams from the region, including teams consisting of young Japanese players living in Shanghai.

There are also golf and caroms activities and traditional handcraft presentations. The festival has set a dining area and a market for sports brands and other innovative productions.

Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival brings families, kids and pets
Ti Gong

A Yangtze River Delta Youth Baseball Invitational Tournament is being held during the festival.

The festival also involves a Yangtze River Delta HIPAW Pet Invitational, during which 700 pet dogs will take part in competitions like hurdling and tunnel speeding.

As a self-developed event by the Shanghai Citizen Sports Park, the carnival was introduced last year, aiming to encourage more citizens take part in popular sports activities and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Shanghai Citizen Sports Park began operation in 2020. It has 18 standard soccer pitches and another 34 smaller pitches for 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 matches. Other equipment includes rugby, baseball, basketball and tennis courts.

Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival brings families, kids and pets
Ti Gong

Some of the dining choices at the festival

If you go:

Time: through October 29

Venue: Shanghai Citizen Sports Park 上海市民体育公园

Address: No. 999, Anchen Road, Jiading District 嘉定区安辰路999号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     