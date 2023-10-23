Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival brings families, kids and pets

The Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival is being held in Jiading District through October 29. The event promises a variety of sports and activities for the whole family.

The Shanghai Citizen Sports Entertainment Carnival is running through this weekend, inviting sports fans and enthusiasts of various outdoor activities to Shanghai Citizen Sports Park in Jiading District.

Some of the festival's popular traditional sports include city orientation for families, baseball, rugby and football.

The city orientation targets children aged between 5 and 14. Together with their parents, they take up stamina challenges and learn about field survival and first aid.

A Yangtze River Delta Youth Baseball Invitational Tournament is being held during the festival, gathering near 30 youth teams from the region, including teams consisting of young Japanese players living in Shanghai.

There are also golf and caroms activities and traditional handcraft presentations. The festival has set a dining area and a market for sports brands and other innovative productions.

The festival also involves a Yangtze River Delta HIPAW Pet Invitational, during which 700 pet dogs will take part in competitions like hurdling and tunnel speeding.

As a self-developed event by the Shanghai Citizen Sports Park, the carnival was introduced last year, aiming to encourage more citizens take part in popular sports activities and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Shanghai Citizen Sports Park began operation in 2020. It has 18 standard soccer pitches and another 34 smaller pitches for 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 matches. Other equipment includes rugby, baseball, basketball and tennis courts.

If you go:



Time: through October 29

Venue: Shanghai Citizen Sports Park 上海市民体育公园

Address: No. 999, Anchen Road, Jiading District 嘉定区安辰路999号