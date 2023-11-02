﻿
China secures spots in Paris 2024 3x3 basketball

The Serbian men's team, French women's team, and both men's and women's teams from China and the United States secured their placings based on the world rankings.
Six teams from China, Serbia, France, and the United States have booked their spots in the 3x3 basketball competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced here on Wednesday.

The Serbian men's team, French women's team, and both men's and women's teams from China and the United States secured their placings based on the world rankings. According to the Olympic qualifying rules, the top three teams per gender on the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking as of November 1, 2023, secured tickets to Paris 2024.

Serbia, the reigning bronze medalists from Tokyo 2020, finished atop the men's rankings, followed by the US and China, while the Chinese women's team led the rankings ahead of the US and France.

Eight teams per gender will compete at Paris 2024, and the remaining five spots per gender will be contested in a series of Olympic qualifying tournaments in the first half of 2024, FIBA said.

The 3x3 Olympic event is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 5, 2024, at Place de la Concorde in Paris.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
