﻿
News / Sport

Amateur kart challenge ends, drawing racers of wider age range

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:21 UTC+8, 2023-11-20       0
The 2023 GPKS Amateur Challenge, part of the Shanghai Amateur League, received over 20,000 registrations in its selection and preliminary rounds – the most in the series history.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:21 UTC+8, 2023-11-20       0

The 2023 GPKS Amateur Challenge concluded in the Pudong New Area over the weekend, with more than 30 finalists in individual and team competitions.

As part of the Shanghai Amateur League, the race series received over 20,000 registrations from kart lovers in its selection and preliminary rounds – the most in the series history. The participants had competed in eight kart clubs and kart parks around the city since summer. The finalists then formed seven teams to fight for both individual and team titles.

Amateur kart challenge ends, drawing racers of wider age range
Ti Gong

The finals were held at an indoor karting club in Pudong.

Four individual divisions were set: U14, U18, and men's and women's individual competitions.

GPKS Team's Gu Leyi and Jifeng Karting Club's Zhou Xuanshi won the U14 and U18 titles, respectively. Kuye Sanlin Karting Club's Chen Yiyi and GPKS Team's Zhang Li became the men's and women's individual champions. The team race was won by the W1NNER Team.

Amateur kart challenge ends, drawing racers of wider age range
Ti Gong

GPKS Team's Zhang Li (center) became the women's individual champion.

The GPKS Amateur Challenge was developed from a youth karting race series GPKS, or Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series, which was launched in 2017.

GPKS formed a fair and standard competition platform for Chinese kart drivers aged between 7 and 15 by providing them with karts, and professional trainers.

Since last year, the GPKS was included into the city's Amateur League. The new GPKS Amateur Challenge is involving more residents with a wider age range, aiming to attract more followers to the sport of motor racing.

Amateur kart challenge ends, drawing racers of wider age range
Ti Gong

Finalists in the 2023 GPKS Amateur Challenge pose for a group photo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     