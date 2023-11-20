Amateur kart challenge ends, drawing racers of wider age range

The 2023 GPKS Amateur Challenge, part of the Shanghai Amateur League, received over 20,000 registrations in its selection and preliminary rounds – the most in the series history.

The 2023 GPKS Amateur Challenge concluded in the Pudong New Area over the weekend, with more than 30 finalists in individual and team competitions.

As part of the Shanghai Amateur League, the race series received over 20,000 registrations from kart lovers in its selection and preliminary rounds – the most in the series history. The participants had competed in eight kart clubs and kart parks around the city since summer. The finalists then formed seven teams to fight for both individual and team titles.

Ti Gong

Four individual divisions were set: U14, U18, and men's and women's individual competitions.

GPKS Team's Gu Leyi and Jifeng Karting Club's Zhou Xuanshi won the U14 and U18 titles, respectively. Kuye Sanlin Karting Club's Chen Yiyi and GPKS Team's Zhang Li became the men's and women's individual champions. The team race was won by the W1NNER Team.

Ti Gong

The GPKS Amateur Challenge was developed from a youth karting race series GPKS, or Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series, which was launched in 2017.

GPKS formed a fair and standard competition platform for Chinese kart drivers aged between 7 and 15 by providing them with karts, and professional trainers.

Since last year, the GPKS was included into the city's Amateur League. The new GPKS Amateur Challenge is involving more residents with a wider age range, aiming to attract more followers to the sport of motor racing.