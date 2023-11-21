﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai and other two Asian cities to host 2024 Swimming World Cup

Xinhua
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-11-21       0
World Aquatics announced Monday that Shanghai, Singapore and South Korea's Incheon would jointly host the Swimming World Cup in 2024.
Xinhua
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-11-21       0

World Aquatics announced Monday that Shanghai, Singapore and South Korea's Incheon would jointly host the Swimming World Cup in 2024.

The three events, Shanghai on October 18-20, Incheon on October 24-26 and Singapore on October 31-November 2, will also serve as the qualifying tournaments for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) - Budapest in December 2024.

Shanghai has hosted World Swimming Championships (25m) in 2006 and the World Aquatics Championships in 2011. Singapore has also been a regular Swimming World Cup series host, and will host the 2025 World Swimming Championships, while this will be Incheon's first time hosting a World Aquatics event.

"With our World Cups, we are always looking for the right number of experienced hosts while also bringing our sports events to new cities. While Incheon is a first-time World Aquatics host, (South) Korea has demonstrated excellence in delivering a top experience in major sports events," said World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     