Shanghai and other two Asian cities to host 2024 Swimming World Cup

World Aquatics announced Monday that Shanghai, Singapore and South Korea's Incheon would jointly host the Swimming World Cup in 2024.

The three events, Shanghai on October 18-20, Incheon on October 24-26 and Singapore on October 31-November 2, will also serve as the qualifying tournaments for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) - Budapest in December 2024.

Shanghai has hosted World Swimming Championships (25m) in 2006 and the World Aquatics Championships in 2011. Singapore has also been a regular Swimming World Cup series host, and will host the 2025 World Swimming Championships, while this will be Incheon's first time hosting a World Aquatics event.

"With our World Cups, we are always looking for the right number of experienced hosts while also bringing our sports events to new cities. While Incheon is a first-time World Aquatics host, (South) Korea has demonstrated excellence in delivering a top experience in major sports events," said World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam.