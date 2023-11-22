﻿
News / Sport

S. Korea eyeing Asian Cup after World Cup qualifier win over China

Xinhua
  11:03 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
South Korea has set a target to win next year's Asian Cup after beating China 3-0 in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Zone qualifying tournament second stage.
Xinhua
  11:03 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
S. Korea eyeing Asian Cup after World Cup qualifier win over China
Reuters

Republic of Korea's Son Heung-Min (left) celebrates scoring their first goal with Hwang Hee-Chan in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Zone qualifying tournament second stage at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Center, Shenzhen, China, on November 21, 2023.

South Korea has set a target to win next year's Asian Cup after beating China 3-0 in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Zone qualifying tournament second stage on Tuesday.

"It's important that we just continue to work hard and hopefully we can bring the Asian Cup trophy back home," South Korea defender Kim Min-jae said after the match.

South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann also expressed his determination to win the Asian Cup.

"We have a lot of talents, we have a lot of quality players. To qualify for the World Cup is a marathon, our goal is to win this game, and then we will try to win the Asian Cup," Klinsmann said.

South Korea is perennially among the favorites for the Asian Cup, which will begin in January 2024 in Qatar. The team has not conceded a goal in six consecutive games.

"We got the result we want and we didn't concede any goals, this is very important for us," Kim said.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min played a full 90 minutes, scoring a brace and setting up another for his team's win in Shenzhen. The 31-year-old said there would be no easy games at the Asian Cup.

"The Asian Cup is going to be really difficult because there will be always some favorite teams, and all Asian teams want to win the tournament. You have to put so much effort from every player and from the fans," he emphasized.

Discussing the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Son said: "We definitely want to be there. And then obviously, we have difficult games ahead. As I always say, we want to stay humble, we want to stay [grounded] and do our best."

Midfielder Lee Kang-in, who assisted Son's second goal through a corner, noted that teamwork would be key in the upcoming matches.

"We have to stick together as a team, not just the players, but the coaching staff as well. And everyone needs to be fully behind each other to pick up as many points as possible until the last game," Lee said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     