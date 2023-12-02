Top e-Sports players in town for Shanghai Masters

The country's top e-Sports players, and the GEN.G team from South Korea, are in Shanghai for the 2023 E-Sports Shanghai Masters.

Top e-Sports players from around the country are in Shanghai for the 2023 E-Sports Shanghai Masters, which is being held at the Jing'an Sports Center through December 5.

The five-day event has set the four competition games of League of Legends, Honor of Kings, DOTA2 and Identity V, as well as one exhibition game Street Fighter. The four competition games had been included into the Asian Games for the first time this year.

The GEN.G team from South Korea is also taking part in the League of Legends.

On the opening day, Zeng Zhuojun, known as Kid, overcame his opponent Ding Yuhan, known as DCQ, in the final of the Street Fighter to win the first trophy of this year's tournament.

"It's my first time to take part in the E-Sports Shanghai Masters, though I have visited Shanghai countless times for other events," Guangzhou native Zeng said after his victory. "I feel extremely honored to win in a competition of such high level, as the opponents here are very strong."

Zeng developed his interest in games from the age of six with the support of his father. He was already a top fighting game player in Guangzhou by the age of nine, and started collecting championships from various competitions from the age of 12.

"Given my age, there are a lot of new responsibilities in life," said 34-year-old Zeng, who is also a new father now. "Though I can't devote 100 percent of myself to the sport and the games anymore, I will still try to collect as many trophies as I can."

Zeng said he is happy to see the growth of e-Sports, including the number of participants and followers in China.

"The e-Sports competitions have so many viewers that can be compared to the traditional sports items like football and basketball," he said.

"Therefore, we are receiving increasing support from all aspects of society."

Zeng said he has been grateful that his father allowed him to play fighting games as long as he could balance study. Becoming a top player from a young age also helped him to build self-confidence in life.

"As my child grows, I want him to develop a special hobby or skill too," said Zeng. "It doesn't have to be e-Sports, but something that makes one happy and unique."