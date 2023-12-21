All Formula E races in 2024 to be aired live in China

The all-electric championship is making a return to China next year, racing for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit with a double-header on May 25 and 26.

All 17 races in Formula E's 2024 calendar, the biggest so far, will be aired live in China for the first time via CCTV platforms after Formula E's multi-year partnership with Chinese national broadcaster CMG.

As the world's first all-electric motorsport, the first Formula E race was held in Beijing in 2014. After years of absence, the all-electric championship is making a return to China next year.

Ti Gong

Under the new collaboration, sports channels CCTV5 and CCTV5+ will air the 17 races starting from the opening one on January 13 in Mexico's Mexico City. Digital platform Yangshipin will also carry races plus all practice and qualifying sessions.

Formula E hopes the new partnership will "supercharge" its fanbase growth in China, one of its key markets.

"This is huge for Formula E as we get ready to race in our biggest season yet," said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds. "We will focus on supercharging our audience growth in China through the coming seasons."

Ti Gong

Two Chinese-owned teams will compete in 2024: Envision Racing and ERT Formula E Team. Envision Racing won the World Championship last season, and has also appeared in the series since the first event in Beijing where it originally competed as Virgin Racing Formula E Team.

Both the Drivers' and Teams' titles last season were decided on the final weekend. Britain's Jake Dennis of the Andretti Formula E team claimed his first world championship.