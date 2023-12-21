News / Sport

All Formula E races in 2024 to be aired live in China

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:01 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
The all-electric championship is making a return to China next year, racing for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit with a double-header on May 25 and 26.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:01 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0

All 17 races in Formula E's 2024 calendar, the biggest so far, will be aired live in China for the first time via CCTV platforms after Formula E's multi-year partnership with Chinese national broadcaster CMG.

As the world's first all-electric motorsport, the first Formula E race was held in Beijing in 2014. After years of absence, the all-electric championship is making a return to China next year, racing for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District with a double-header on May 25 and 26.

All Formula E races in 2024 to be aired live in China
Ti Gong

All 17 races in Formula E's 2024 calendar will be aired live in China.

Under the new collaboration, sports channels CCTV5 and CCTV5+ will air the 17 races starting from the opening one on January 13 in Mexico's Mexico City. Digital platform Yangshipin will also carry races plus all practice and qualifying sessions.

Formula E hopes the new partnership will "supercharge" its fanbase growth in China, one of its key markets.

"This is huge for Formula E as we get ready to race in our biggest season yet," said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds. "We will focus on supercharging our audience growth in China through the coming seasons."

All Formula E races in 2024 to be aired live in China
Ti Gong

Formula E will hold its first Shanghai race in 2024.

Two Chinese-owned teams will compete in 2024: Envision Racing and ERT Formula E Team. Envision Racing won the World Championship last season, and has also appeared in the series since the first event in Beijing where it originally competed as Virgin Racing Formula E Team.

Both the Drivers' and Teams' titles last season were decided on the final weekend. Britain's Jake Dennis of the Andretti Formula E team claimed his first world championship.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai International Circuit
CCTV
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     