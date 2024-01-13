﻿
News / Sport

China's rising star Shang eyeing breakthrough at Australian Open

Xinhua
  22:04 UTC+8, 2024-01-13       0
China men's singles prospect Shang Juncheng said on Saturday that he hopes to achieve good results at the upcoming Australian Open.
Xinhua
  22:04 UTC+8, 2024-01-13       0

China men's singles prospect Shang Juncheng said on Saturday that he hopes to achieve good results at the upcoming Australian Open.

Last year, Shang joined Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing in the main draw of the Australian Open, which marked the first time in the Open era that three male players from the Chinese mainland have contested a Grand Slam singles main draw. However, Shang failed to continue his in-form play later in the season due to illness and a lack of physical endurance.

But the 18-year-old started strongly in 2024, as he cruised past three top-50 players at the Hong Kong Open and reached the semifinals of the ATP tour-level tournaments for the first time in his career, arousing high expectations toward his performance in the new season.

Shang attributed the positive changes to adjustments in his diet and training approaches.

"During the Chinese swing, my physical condition wasn't very good. I caught the flu in the first week of this season. So I strictly adjusted my dietary habits and focused my training on aerobic exercises and running, which is suitable for me," he said.

Shang's game mindset has also grown more mature and relaxed. "In the Hong Kong Open, I played relatively relaxed, giving my all on every point, but I just treated the game more like playing on the court, rather than place too much emphasis on win or loss," Shang explained.

At the Australian Open which opens on Sunday, Shang will face Mackenzie McDonald of the United States in the first round. Shang lost his only previous match against McDonald in last year's Zhuhai Championships.

"My physical condition wasn't good at the Zhuhai tournament, but we had a high-quality match at that time. I will watch more videos of his match and adjust my tactics. I'm in a good form right now, and I'm looking forward to playing out my best game," Shang concluded.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     