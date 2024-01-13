﻿
Afif fires Qatar to win over Lebanon in AFC Asian Cup opener

Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-13       0
Akram Afif scored a brace for Qatar as the home team eased past Lebanon 3-0 in the opening match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup here on Friday.
Akram Afif scored the first goal of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on the stroke of half-time.

Akram Afif scored a brace for Qatar as the home team eased past Lebanon 3-0 in the opening match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup here on Friday.

With aim to defend the title at home, Qatar had been dominant throughout the match at a near full Lusail stadium, with 16 shots and 61 percent of ball possession.

Just six minutes into the match, Almoez Ali ran over the defence to slot home for Qatar, but the goal was disallowed due to offside.

Afif was close to score in the 31st minute when his header from Yusuf Abdurisag's cross skimmed off the crossbar, but the 2019 AFC Player of the Year found his first goal 14 minutes later, when his shot in the center of the box went into the right corner, thanks to Ali's headed pass.

Qatar doubled their lead in the 56th minute as Ali headed home Mohammed Waad's cross from the left, before Afif dribbled through the defender to add the third in the stoppage time.

In the next round of group A, Qatar will play against Tajikistan next Wednesday, while Lebanon is set to meet China.

﻿
