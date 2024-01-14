News / Sport

China, Tajikistan end in goalless draw at AFC Asian Cup

China was held to a goalless draw against Tajikistan in Group A of the AFC Asian Cup on Saturday.
Reuters

China's Long Tan (left) in action with Tajikistan's Amadoni Kamolov during the AFC Asian Cup Group A match between China and Tajikistan at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, Qatar, on January 13, 2024.

Defender Zhu Chenjie's late goal was disallowed by VAR before China was held to a goalless draw against debutant Tajikistan in Group A of the AFC Asian Cup on Saturday.

Tajikistan, who made its first ever Asian Cup appearance, started strong with high pressing tactics, making China hardly organize any effective offence.

In the first half, Tajikistan had a total of 12 shots including two on target, while China only had four goal attempts which all went wide.

Chinese goalkeeper Yan Junling was forced into a diving save in the 30th minute to stop Alisher Dzhalilov's squeezed left-footed strike from inside the box.

The momentum of match changed in the last 30 minutes after several fresh legs including Zhang Yuning, Xu Xin, Xie Pengfei and Lin Liangming being introduced onto the field by China coach Aleksandar Jankovic.

In the 80th minute, Zhu headed a corner home for China, but the goal was disallowed by VAR due to center back Jiang Guangtai's offside.

Six minutes later, China had the last opportunity to open scoring, but Xie's close range header went slightly over the crossbar, after a precise cross from Lin.

With one point each in the first round, China will face Lebanon on Wednesday, while Tajikistan is set to play against host Qatar.

Special Reports
