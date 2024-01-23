News / Sport

Zhang, Machac reach men's doubles semifinals at Australian Open

Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
China's Zhang Zhizhen made another piece of Chinese tennis history here on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
Zhang, Machac reach men's doubles semifinals at Australian Open
CFP

China's Zhang Zhizhen and his teammate Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic celebrate after reaching the men's doubles semifinals at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

China's Zhang Zhizhen made another piece of Chinese tennis history here on Tuesday when he and Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic produced a masterclass to reach the men's doubles semifinals at the Australian Open.

The unseeded pairing of Zhang and Machac overwhelmed Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlasek 6-3, 6-1 in a one-sided quarterfinal that lasted just one hour.

"It was an incredible match. Today we played really good, especially with returning," Zhang said.

Zhang, who is ranked 625th in doubles, entered the match with confidence after combining with Machac to produce a considerable third-round upset over doubles specialists Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, who had won the last three US Open doubles titles and also triumphed at Melbourne Park in 2020.

But the Chinese-Czech pairing were wary against fellow giant killers Behar and Pavlasek, who had knocked out fifth seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Neal Skupski in the third round.

Zhang and Machac soon gained control through relentless return of serves as the new pairing raced through the second set to reach the final four.

They will next face either second seeds Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna, or sixth seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

It has been an impressive bounce back for Zhang, China's highest-ranked men's singles player, who fell in the second round to 21st seed Ugo Humbert in four sets.

"We worked so well because my partner was doing so good. He did a very good job on his side and also covered my side. Amazing two weeks but still not finished yet. We are looking forward to the next rounds," the 27-year-old Chinese told a post-match conference.

Machac hailed Zheng's serving and noted that they had "a great combination" on court.

"We are looking for more and we aren't satisfied with anything now. It's a great result for us for sure, but the title is the title. So we'll do our best to go through the semis to the final. Let's see how far we can go, but we will do everything possible to achieve something incredible," said Machac.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     