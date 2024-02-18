China wins mixed freestyle, Sjoestroem dominates 50m butterfly

China claimed the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay world title at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday night.

Reuters

The lineup, composed of Pan Zhanle, Wang Haoyu, Li Bingjie, and Yu Yiting, secured the victory with a time of 3 minutes and 21.18 seconds, breaking their own Asian record of 03:24.47 set in the morning preliminaries.

This marks China's seventh swimming gold medal in Doha. Australia took the silver, trailing by 0.6 seconds, and the United States finished third.

"This gold medal is mainly to motivate myself, and I will work harder in the future," said Pan.

In an earlier 50m breaststroke semifinal, Chinese swimmer Tang Qianting also broke her own Asian record with a time of 29.80 seconds, advancing to the final.

Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem took her sixth straight world title in the women's 50m butterfly.

The 30-year-old easily won with a time of 24.63 seconds, beating the second finisher, Melanie Henique of France, by 0.81 seconds. Farida Osman of Egypt took the bronze.

The win would put Sjoestroem on par with the United States' Katie Ledecky's dominance in the women's 800m freestyle as the only six-time winner of an event at the World Championships.

In the men's 50m freestyle, Ukrainian Vladyslav Bukhov clinched his first world title with a time of 21.44 seconds. Cameron Mcevoy of Australia finished second, just 0.01 seconds behind, while Britain's Benjamin Proud secured the bronze.

American Claire Curzan won the women's 200m backstroke with a time of 2:5.77. Jaclyn Barclay of Australia and Anastasiya Shkurdai finished second and third respectively.

The 19-year-old Curzan became the third swimmer in history to win the 50m/100m/200m treble in any stroke at a single World Aquatics Championships behind China's Qin Haiyang and Australia's Kaylee McKeown.

Portugal's newest sporting star, Diogo Matos Ribeiro, claimed the men's 100m butterfly title with a time of 51.17 seconds. Just five days earlier, he also won the 50m butterfly.

Austrian Simon Bucher and Jakub Majerski of Poland finished second and third respectively.

In the women's 800m freestyle, the race turned into a duel between Italian Simona Quadarella and Isabel Gose of Germany in the final 200 meters. Quadarella finished first in 8:17.44, edging out the German by 0.09 seconds. Erika Fairweather of New Zealand secured the bronze.