Starting orders for the 2024 Shanghai Jing'an Half Marathon

The 2024 Shanghai Jing'an Half Marathon will be held next week, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

Recognized as an A1-class race by the Chinese Athletics Association, it will take place in Jing'an's Daning area on March 17, with nearly 5,000 runners.

They will start at 7am at Daning Park, and pass local major roads and landmarks, such as Wanrong Road Tunnel, Daning Music Plaza and Baiyiqiao Village. They will return the park to finish the race, with the last five kilometers on the park's smart running track which is embedded with Internet of Things and big data for runners to get their health metrics and rankings.

At the conference, Daning Function Zone signed strategic cooperation with Taihu National Tourism Resort in Suzhou and Wuxi cities in Jiangxu Province, granting female runners who finish the half marathon in under an hour and 50 minutes and male runners who finish in under an hour and 30 minutes access to either one of races held in Suzhou and Wuxi.