News / Sport

Starting orders for the 2024 Shanghai Jing'an Half Marathon

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-06       0
Nearly 5,000 runners will take part in the race which starts at 7am at Daning Park, and takes in local landmarks before returning to finish on the park's smart running track.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-06       0

The 2024 Shanghai Jing'an Half Marathon will be held next week, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

Recognized as an A1-class race by the Chinese Athletics Association, it will take place in Jing'an's Daning area on March 17, with nearly 5,000 runners.

They will start at 7am at Daning Park, and pass local major roads and landmarks, such as Wanrong Road Tunnel, Daning Music Plaza and Baiyiqiao Village. They will return the park to finish the race, with the last five kilometers on the park's smart running track which is embedded with Internet of Things and big data for runners to get their health metrics and rankings.

At the conference, Daning Function Zone signed strategic cooperation with Taihu National Tourism Resort in Suzhou and Wuxi cities in Jiangxu Province, granting female runners who finish the half marathon in under an hour and 50 minutes and male runners who finish in under an hour and 30 minutes access to either one of races held in Suzhou and Wuxi.

Starting orders for the 2024 Shanghai Jing'an Half Marathon

Map

Starting orders for the 2024 Shanghai Jing'an Half Marathon
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Suzhou and Wuxi signed a strategic partnership with Daning to offer runners access to their races.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     