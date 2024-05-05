China beats Indonesia to claim its 16th Uber Cup title

China claimed its 16th Uber Cup title after beating Indonesia 3-0 on Sunday.

China claimed its 16th Uber Cup title after beating Indonesia 3-0 on Sunday.

Playing on home soil for the first time since 2016, China was the favorite to win the trophy despite losing to South Korea in the final two years ago.

Olympic champion Chen Yufei spearheaded the host team as she downed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7, 21-16, before world No. 1 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan took a 21-11, 21-8 win over Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto in the doubles clash.

In the second singles, Indonesian teenager Ester Nurumi Tri took the first set 21-10, but He Bingjiao recovered to seal the triumph 21-15, 21-17.

The biennial badminton championships took place in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, with the men's Thomas Cup final scheduled for Sunday evening.