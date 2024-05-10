﻿
800 volunteers to serve at Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai

About 800 volunteers from city universities and colleges will help out during the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai next week.
About 800 volunteers from 14 universities and colleges across the city are ready to serve during the upcoming Olympic Qualifier Series.

The inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series will bring 464 athletes from around the world to Shanghai from May 16 to 19 to compete in breaking, BMX freestyle, sport climbing and skateboarding.

Ti Gong

Eight hundred student volunteers pledge to serve the Olympic Qualifier Series.

To ensure that the event runs smoothly, the volunteers will assist the organizers during the competition.

They were chosen from among more than 7,500 candidates based on their language skills and past volunteer experience.

Li Jiabei, a Fudan University undergraduate, is one of the 800 volunteers selected.

Ti Gong

The new Urban Park at Huangpu Riverside will host the Olympic Qualifier Series.

"I have previously worked as a volunteer for the Shanghai EXPO, but never in sports competitions," Li told Shanghai Daily.

The chemistry major stated that he will primarily serve at the BMX freestyle venue during the Olympic Qualifier Series.

"I have only watched the sport on TV, but I already did a lot of homework to get better knowledge about it," he said.

Strapko Nastassia, Li's schoolmate from Russia, is currently pursuing a master's degree in journalism at Fudan University.

Ti Gong

Workers prepare the skateboarding competition venue.

"Given my language advantage, I'll mainly work at the news center and provide service for the competition teams," Nastassia said.

"I love helping people, and I'm very proud to be part of the Olympic Qualifier Series," she said.

On competition days, another 400 social volunteers from the general public will be stationed around the venue and in metro stations.

They will mostly serve as traffic guides for spectators and assist in crowd evacuation.

The Olympic Qualifier Series will take place at the brand-new Urban Park at Huangpu Riverside. The four-day competition will be transformed into a sports carnival for attendees, complete with interactive games and entertainment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
