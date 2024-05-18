﻿
Messi set for Inter Miami return against D.C. United

Lionel Messi is expected to be available for Inter Miami's home Major League Soccer clash against D.C. United on Saturday after recovering from a left knee injury.
Lionel Messi is expected to be available for Inter Miami's home Major League Soccer clash against D.C. United on Saturday after recovering from a left knee injury.

Messi trained freely with his teammates on Friday after missing his team's goalless draw at Orlando City on Wednesday.

"He trained well ... [and] we are optimistic. The plan is for him to play," Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino told reporters on Friday.

The 36-year-old Argentina captain suffered the injury in the first half of the Florida outfit's 3-2 away win over Montreal last Saturday.

Although Messi returned to the pitch minutes later, Martino said the forward carried the injury through the second half of the match at Saputo Stadium.

"He received a knock to the knee which troubled him until yesterday," Martino said.

Inter Miami currently lead the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 28 points from 14 outings, a point ahead of second-placed Cincinnati, who have a game in hand.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
