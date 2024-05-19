IOC chief Bach: Shanghai sets benchmark for Olympic Qualifier Series

The inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series dropped the curtain at the Urban Park on Sunday, with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach giving a thumbs-up to Shanghai.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Shanghai has set a high standard for the Olympic Qualifier Series, which dropped the curtain at the Huangpu Riverside Urban Park on Sunday.

"Definitely this is a benchmark. It's a fantastic start for this Olympic Qualifier Series and I can only thank and congratulate China and Shanghai for such a wonderful performance," he gushed.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Bach said the inaugural OQS showcased a lot of features the IOC values in modern times, including promoting youth sports, and the equality between male and female athletes.

"The IOC has been constantly innovating with younger, more urban, and more gender-equal sports," he noted. "You can see here in these young and modern sports, a real community of being together."

Bach watched the men's skateboarding park final and the breaking finals at the Urban Park on Sunday. During his stay in Shanghai, he also visited a local sports academy and had his favorite spicy Sichuan food.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"Five years ago, not many Chinese athletes were seen in these young sports. But now, they have already reached the competitiveness to win medals," he added.

Bach said that the IOC encourages more Chinese cities to host Olympic activities and events, including the OQS.

Chinese athletes showed promising form in speed climbing and women's BMX on Saturday.

Coming into the breaking finals on Sunday, Chinese B-boy Qi Xiangyu put up a encouraging performance in front of an enthusiastic home crowd for the silver medal.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Chinese B-girl Zeng Yingying advanced to the quarterfinal, but did not make it to the last 4.

On Saturday, Chinese climber Zhou Yafei defeated Indonesian opponent Rajiah Sallsabillah with a personal best of 6.54 seconds to win the women's speed climbing.

"This is the first time that I am standing on the highest position of the podium of a world-class big event," said the 20-year-old.

"I worked very hard in my winter training and completed all my coach's plans. Everything has paid off."

Dong Jun / SHINE

On the men's side, Wu Peng clinched a silver medal in the speed climbing final, having been edged by Asian record holder Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia.

The 4.88 seconds Wu clocked in the final was already his best during the OQS in Shanghai.

The two other Chinese climbers Long Jinbao and Deng Lijuan also entered the semifinals of speed climbing. Together with Zhou and Wu, they will continue with their efforts to clinch a Paris Olympics spot in the second part of OQS in Budapest, Hungary, next month.

The podium for the women's BMX Freestyle was occupied by three Chinese cyclists. Sun Sibei claimed the gold medal, while Sun Jiaqi and Deng Yawen won the silver and bronze, respectively.

Dong Jun/Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Like speed climbing, BMX Freestyle was one of the favorite items for spectators at the Urban Park thanks to its dazzling aerial tricks.

"This is an extreme sport I used to watch on TV. Watching the competition on site is so stimulating an experience," spectator Wu Yuanfang said.

"I didn't know Chinese women cyclists are so competitive in BMX. I'll pay them more attention in the future," she added.

Dong Jun / SHINE

In fact, BMX is still a new and rising sport in China. It's only after it was announced as an Olympic sport in 2017 that China started to organize professional teams.

The development of BMX depends a lot on its social foundation and level of private cultivation organizations.

"BMX is an urban sport that suits metropolises, like Shanghai, very well," said Chen Hao, a BMX referee who is also the technical consultant of the Chinese national team.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"However, building and operating a BMX venue can be very costly. Also, it's still a niche sport with the risk of getting injured easily during practice," he noted.

Chen believes that holding world-class BMX competitions, like the OQS in Shanghai, can help attract more people to and support for the sport.