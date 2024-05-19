﻿
News / Sport

IOC chief Bach: Shanghai sets benchmark for Olympic Qualifier Series

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:50 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0
The inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series dropped the curtain at the Urban Park on Sunday, with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach giving a thumbs-up to Shanghai.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:50 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Shanghai has set a high standard for the Olympic Qualifier Series, which dropped the curtain at the Huangpu Riverside Urban Park on Sunday.

"Definitely this is a benchmark. It's a fantastic start for this Olympic Qualifier Series and I can only thank and congratulate China and Shanghai for such a wonderful performance," he gushed.

IOC chief Bach: Shanghai sets benchmark for Olympic Qualifier Series
Dong Jun / SHINE

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach waves to the crowd at the Urban Park on Sunday.

Bach said the inaugural OQS showcased a lot of features the IOC values in modern times, including promoting youth sports, and the equality between male and female athletes.

"The IOC has been constantly innovating with younger, more urban, and more gender-equal sports," he noted. "You can see here in these young and modern sports, a real community of being together."

Bach watched the men's skateboarding park final and the breaking finals at the Urban Park on Sunday. During his stay in Shanghai, he also visited a local sports academy and had his favorite spicy Sichuan food.

IOC chief Bach: Shanghai sets benchmark for Olympic Qualifier Series
Dong Jun / SHINE

An athlete in action in the men's skateboarding street final on Sunday.

"Five years ago, not many Chinese athletes were seen in these young sports. But now, they have already reached the competitiveness to win medals," he added.

Bach said that the IOC encourages more Chinese cities to host Olympic activities and events, including the OQS.

Chinese athletes showed promising form in speed climbing and women's BMX on Saturday.

Coming into the breaking finals on Sunday, Chinese B-boy Qi Xiangyu put up a encouraging performance in front of an enthusiastic home crowd for the silver medal.

IOC chief Bach: Shanghai sets benchmark for Olympic Qualifier Series
Ma Yue / SHINE

Chinese B-boy Qi Xiangyu in action during the final of the men's breaking on Sunday.

Chinese B-girl Zeng Yingying advanced to the quarterfinal, but did not make it to the last 4.

On Saturday, Chinese climber Zhou Yafei defeated Indonesian opponent Rajiah Sallsabillah with a personal best of 6.54 seconds to win the women's speed climbing.

"This is the first time that I am standing on the highest position of the podium of a world-class big event," said the 20-year-old.

"I worked very hard in my winter training and completed all my coach's plans. Everything has paid off."

IOC chief Bach: Shanghai sets benchmark for Olympic Qualifier Series
Dong Jun / SHINE

A climbing athlete

On the men's side, Wu Peng clinched a silver medal in the speed climbing final, having been edged by Asian record holder Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia.

The 4.88 seconds Wu clocked in the final was already his best during the OQS in Shanghai.

The two other Chinese climbers Long Jinbao and Deng Lijuan also entered the semifinals of speed climbing. Together with Zhou and Wu, they will continue with their efforts to clinch a Paris Olympics spot in the second part of OQS in Budapest, Hungary, next month.

The podium for the women's BMX Freestyle was occupied by three Chinese cyclists. Sun Sibei claimed the gold medal, while Sun Jiaqi and Deng Yawen won the silver and bronze, respectively.

IOC chief Bach: Shanghai sets benchmark for Olympic Qualifier Series
Dong Jun/Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics mascot Phryges was popular at the Urban Park. As Olympics and Paralympics long-term partner, Visa joined 10 Chinese banks and introduced 2024 Paris Olympics-themed credit cards in Shanghai.

Like speed climbing, BMX Freestyle was one of the favorite items for spectators at the Urban Park thanks to its dazzling aerial tricks.

"This is an extreme sport I used to watch on TV. Watching the competition on site is so stimulating an experience," spectator Wu Yuanfang said.

"I didn't know Chinese women cyclists are so competitive in BMX. I'll pay them more attention in the future," she added.

IOC chief Bach: Shanghai sets benchmark for Olympic Qualifier Series
Dong Jun / SHINE

Spectators cheer for athletes at the Urban Park.

In fact, BMX is still a new and rising sport in China. It's only after it was announced as an Olympic sport in 2017 that China started to organize professional teams.

The development of BMX depends a lot on its social foundation and level of private cultivation organizations.

"BMX is an urban sport that suits metropolises, like Shanghai, very well," said Chen Hao, a BMX referee who is also the technical consultant of the Chinese national team.

IOC chief Bach: Shanghai sets benchmark for Olympic Qualifier Series
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

BMX is exciting to watch for many fans.

"However, building and operating a BMX venue can be very costly. Also, it's still a niche sport with the risk of getting injured easily during practice," he noted.

Chen believes that holding world-class BMX competitions, like the OQS in Shanghai, can help attract more people to and support for the sport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     