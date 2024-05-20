﻿
City plays host to China debut of virtual taekwondo competition

Players use their bodies as controllers to compete with opponents in real time in an event that creates an even playing field for non-contact sparring across genders and age.
A virtual taekwondo competition made its debut in the Shanghai Taekwondo League held in Qingpu District over the weekend.

The first virtual taekwondo event to be held in China attracted some 230 participants. As a VR combat game, players use their bodies as controllers to compete with opponents in real time.

Ti Gong

Virtual taekwondo creates an even playing field for non-contact sparring across gender and age.

Breaking physical barriers, the virtual arena creates an even playing field for one-on-one, non-contact sparring across gender, age and weight. Every movement, speed and force of player's kicks and punches are accurately captured and translated via wireless sensors.

In promoting virtual taekwondo, World Taekwondo is aiming to involve more youngsters into the sport and catch the trend of combining sport with high-tech, including VR technology.

Ti Gong

Virtual taekwondo is specifically friendly to beginners and children, helping them avoid injury while practicing taekwondo skills.

Given its non-contact feature, virtual taekwondo is specifically friendly to beginners and children, helping them to avoid injury while practicing taekwondo skills properly.

The Shanghai Taekwondo League is part of the ongoing 4th Shanghai Citizens Games. Taekwondo competitions will be organized for amateurs around the city in the next few months. Virtual taekwondo will be introduced and promoted to attract more followers to the sport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
