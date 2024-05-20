﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai Foil Grand Prix concludes in Jing'an District

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
The 2024 Shanghai Foil Grand Prix was held in Jing'an District, with Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Cheung Ka-long of Hong Kong, China, emerging as the winner.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0

Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

The 2024 Shanghai Foil Grand Prix has concluded in Jing'an District.

At Sunday's finals, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Cheung Ka-long of Hong Kong, China, took the gold medal after beating Gerek Meinhardt, a four-time US Olympian, with a 15-7 victory.

Japan's Kazuki Limura and Egypt's Mohamed Hamza won bronze medals.

The current men's global top three, the US's Nick Itkin, Italy's Tommaso Marini, and France's Enzo Lefort, finished 9th, 10th, and 11th, respectively.

Shanghai Foil Grand Prix concludes in Jing'an District
Ti Gong

From left: Gerek Meinhardt, Cheung Ka-long, Kazuki Iimura, Mohamed Hamza

In the women's category, Italy's Martina Favaretto, the current world's No. 2, secured her first Grand Prix gold after defeating Poland's Julia Walczyk-Klimaszyk.

Current women's world No.1 Lee Kiefer of the US and Pauline Ranvier of France settled for bronze.

Jing'an has hosted the Shanghai leg of the International Fencing Federation's (FIE) Foil Grand Prix for 18 years.

Shanghai Foil Grand Prix concludes in Jing'an District
Ti Gong

From left: Julia Walczyk-Klimaszyk, Martina Favaretto, Lee Kiefer, Pauline Ranvier

Considered a major preparatory event for the upcoming Paris Olympics, this year's event, from May 17 to 19, has attracted 354 fencers, including the top 16 male fencers and the the top 16 female fencers.

Two Chinese mainland fencers advanced to the last eight, with Mo Ziwei ranking 6th in the men's group and Chen Qingyuan ranking 7th in the women's group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     