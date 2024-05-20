Shanghai Foil Grand Prix concludes in Jing'an District

The 2024 Shanghai Foil Grand Prix was held in Jing'an District, with Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Cheung Ka-long of Hong Kong, China, emerging as the winner.

The 2024 Shanghai Foil Grand Prix has concluded in Jing'an District.

At Sunday's finals, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Cheung Ka-long of Hong Kong, China, took the gold medal after beating Gerek Meinhardt, a four-time US Olympian, with a 15-7 victory.

Japan's Kazuki Limura and Egypt's Mohamed Hamza won bronze medals.

The current men's global top three, the US's Nick Itkin, Italy's Tommaso Marini, and France's Enzo Lefort, finished 9th, 10th, and 11th, respectively.

Ti Gong

In the women's category, Italy's Martina Favaretto, the current world's No. 2, secured her first Grand Prix gold after defeating Poland's Julia Walczyk-Klimaszyk.

Current women's world No.1 Lee Kiefer of the US and Pauline Ranvier of France settled for bronze.

Jing'an has hosted the Shanghai leg of the International Fencing Federation's (FIE) Foil Grand Prix for 18 years.

Ti Gong

Considered a major preparatory event for the upcoming Paris Olympics, this year's event, from May 17 to 19, has attracted 354 fencers, including the top 16 male fencers and the the top 16 female fencers.

Two Chinese mainland fencers advanced to the last eight, with Mo Ziwei ranking 6th in the men's group and Chen Qingyuan ranking 7th in the women's group.