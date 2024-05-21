﻿
News / Sport

Chengdu defender Yang Fan banned for 3 games for kicking opponent

Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-21       0
Chengdu Rongcheng player Yang Fan has been suspended for three matches after kicking an opposition player in a Chinese Super League tie.
Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-21       0

Chengdu Rongcheng player Yang Fan has been suspended for three matches after kicking an opposition player in a Chinese Super League tie.

He was also fined 30,000 yuan, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Football Association on Tuesday.

In the first minute of the game between Chengdu and Meizhou Hakka last Friday, Yang kicked Meizhou midfielder Nebojsa Kosovic on the back when he jumped to head the ball.

After the intervention of VAR, the match referee sent Yang off. Though with one man less, Chengdu managed to beat Meizhou 4-1.

Yang offered his apology to Kosovic after the game.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     