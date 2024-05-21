Chengdu defender Yang Fan banned for 3 games for kicking opponent

Chengdu Rongcheng player Yang Fan has been suspended for three matches after kicking an opposition player in a Chinese Super League tie.

He was also fined 30,000 yuan, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Football Association on Tuesday.

In the first minute of the game between Chengdu and Meizhou Hakka last Friday, Yang kicked Meizhou midfielder Nebojsa Kosovic on the back when he jumped to head the ball.

After the intervention of VAR, the match referee sent Yang off. Though with one man less, Chengdu managed to beat Meizhou 4-1.

Yang offered his apology to Kosovic after the game.