Competitive cyclists enjoy an island tour on China Tourism Day

The second Chongming Island rally attracted almost 2,500 participants who had a choice of two routes which strung together cultural venues and tourist attractions on the island.
Ti Gong

A wave to the photographer from one of the thousands of cyclists taking part in the rally.

The integration of tourism and other industries is becoming more apparent as observed during the annual China Tourism Day with people enjoying the fun of tourism in various means.

Sports enthusiasts celebrated the day with a cycling rally on Chongming Island.

The rally, in its second year, attracted nearly 2,500 participants from home and abroad, far exceeding last year's number, and the circuits extended 120 kilometers and 200 kilometers, stringing together cultural venues and tourist attractions on the island as well as its rural scenery and landscapes of the Yangtze River.

Ti Gong

Competition was fierce with more cyclists taking part this year than last.

The rally was hosted by the Chongming District Culture and Tourism Bureau and co-hosted by Shanghai Spring Tour.

It enabled people to enjoy the thrill of sports while experiencing the charm of the island at the same time, the organizers said.

The rally also featured a food carnival and the display of intangible cultural heritage.

Cultural and tourism consumption coupons for Chongming were distributed.

Six participants were honored for excellent performance during the rally.

Ti Gong

The two circuits for cyclists taking part in the Chongming Island rally.

Cycling routes in Chongming

The cycling rally route:

Chongming New City Park (崇明新城公园) – Mixin Village (米新村) – Changdao Avenue (长岛大道) – Yangtze River Embankment (长江岸堤) – Yuejin Sluice (越进水闸) – Mingzhu Lake Scenic Area (明珠湖景区) – Chongming New City Park 崇明新城公园

Ecological beauty + Cycling fun:

Changxing Island County Park (长兴岛郊野公园) – Changjiang Bridge (长江大桥) – Dongtan Avenue (东滩大道) – Shanghai Chongming Sports Training Base (上海崇明体育训练基地) – Shanghai Cycling Center (上海自行车馆) – Chongming New City Park (崇明新城公园)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Chongming Island
