Shanghai youth players to take on Real Madrid and Inter Milan

The 2024 Shanghai Future Star Cup is gathering eight international youth teams to take part in the tournament in August, including teams from the best youth sides in Europe.

Shanghai youth football players will take on their counterparts from world powerhouses including Real Madrid and Inter Milan during the 2024 Shanghai Future Star Cup in August.

As Shanghai's self-developed sports competition, the Shanghai Future Star Cup was introduced in 2022 for players under the age of 17. Eight international teams will take part in this year's tournament from August 12 to 18.

The draw was held this week. Shanghai is in Group B with Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid, Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan, and Serbian powerhouse FK Partizan.

In Group A are K League side Ulsan Hyundai, the defending champions, German Bundesliga runners-up Stuttgart, Dutch club Feyenoord, and CR Flamengo from Brazil.

Single round-robin matches will be held in the two groups before the top two from each group advance to the knockout stage.

Ti Gong

Games will be at Pudong's Yuanshen Stadium with the semi-finals at the SAIC Pudong Arena, a total of 20 matches.

"We are very pleased to take part in the tournament," said Inter Milan youth sector technical director Valerio Candido, who attended the draw.

"For a Youth Sector, to be able to learn and know the working methodologies of other clubs is definitely a source of inspiration," he said.

"In any self-respecting club, the youth sector is a feather in the cap, because it's where the players of tomorrow are born and grow, humanly and professionally, on the field and especially off the field," he added.

Ti Gong

Candido has invited young Shanghai players to Italy to experience Inter's youth training, and establish a regular exchange mechanism.

Organizers said all the young players taking part in the tournament will be invited to watch the Chinese Super League derby match between Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG at Shanghai Stadium on August 17.

Forums and seminars will also be organized during the tournament to enhance communication between Chinese and foreign youth football coaches.

The final, semi-finals and Team Shanghai's group stage matches against Real Madrid and Inter Milan will be open to the public. Those interested can scan the QR code below for tickets.