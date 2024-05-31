Japan upsets China in Women's Volleyball Nations League

Japan beat China 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17 in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League on Friday night.

China won the second set after losing the first one, but Japan took two sets in a row locking the victory.

Japan's captain Sarina Koga scored a game-high 25 points, while China's Li Yingying got 23 points.

"We played relatively passive in the whole game and did not have a good rhythm," said Li after the match, adding that the defense of Japan was tenacious, and there were many high-quality saves.

After the match, Japan narrowed the points gap with China, moving up from eighth to seventh, while China remained sixth in the world rankings.

In the other two matches on Friday, Thailand defeated France 3-2 and the Netherlands beat the Dominican Republic 3-1.

China will take on Thailand on Saturday.