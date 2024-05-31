﻿
News / Sport

Japan upsets China in Women's Volleyball Nations League

Xinhua
  23:28 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0
Japan beat China 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17 in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League on Friday night.
Xinhua
  23:28 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0

Japan beat China 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17 in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League on Friday night.

China won the second set after losing the first one, but Japan took two sets in a row locking the victory.

Japan's captain Sarina Koga scored a game-high 25 points, while China's Li Yingying got 23 points.

"We played relatively passive in the whole game and did not have a good rhythm," said Li after the match, adding that the defense of Japan was tenacious, and there were many high-quality saves.

After the match, Japan narrowed the points gap with China, moving up from eighth to seventh, while China remained sixth in the world rankings.

In the other two matches on Friday, Thailand defeated France 3-2 and the Netherlands beat the Dominican Republic 3-1.

China will take on Thailand on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     