﻿
News / Sport

China's fencing team announces foil roster for Paris Olympics

Xinhua
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
A trial to allocate China's remaining quota places in men's and women's foil at the Paris Olympic Games was held on Monday.
Xinhua
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0

A trial to allocate China's remaining quota places in men's and women's foil at the Paris Olympic Games was held on Monday, with Wang Yuting securing a women's team and individual spot, while Wu Bin and Jiao Enqi earning men's and women's reserve spots, respectively.

According to the selection criteria published by the Chinese Fencing Association (CFA), Chen Qiangyuan and Huang Qianqian were granted the Paris Olympic women's foil team and individual berths directly based on their performance and world rankings during the selection period, which runs from April 2023 to date. Mo Zhiwei, Chen Haiwei, and Xu Jie were directly granted the men's foil team and individual quota.

As some athletes had neck-to-neck performance, the trial took place during the ongoing 2024 National Fencing Champions Tournament (second leg) in Qingyuan, Guangdong Province, with Shi Yue, Wang, and Jiao competing for a women's team spot (automatically qualifies for the individual event) and a team reserve, while Wu and Zeng Zhaoren vying for the men's team reserve.

In the men's match, 19-year-old Zeng emerged as a rising star during the Paris Olympic cycle, having clinched a silver in the men's foil team event at the Hangzhou Asian Games as a reserve, while Wu has more international experience. The two fencers exchanged the lead until it was tied at 9 before Wu scored four consecutive points en route to win 15-10.

"I'm very excited now, but I was overwhelmed before the match and couldn't sleep well," said Wu. "I was quite nervous at the beginning, but I managed to adjust and find my pace, calming down and starting to perform better."

Wu revealed that he suffered a serious injury at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Foil Grand Prix Washington D.C. in March. However, he is slowly recovering as he strives to get a ticket to Paris. "I need to deal with my foot injury first, then devote myself to training."

On the women's side, Wang eased past Shi 15-8 in the first match, while 18-year-old Jiao overcame Shi 15-13 next, making the final match between Wang and Jiao directly determining the starting and reserve spots. Wang eventually claimed the team and individual spot with a score of 15-10.

China's women's foil team head coach Lei Sheng said that the results well-reflected the athletes' current competitive state. "We will prepare for the Asian Championships next, which will be the first time for this team to come together and the first time for Jiao to participate in a team event."

"Wang has been competing with the team this season since the Hangzhou Asian Games, and I hope she can build more self-confidence through her victory today," Lei added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Lei Sheng
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     