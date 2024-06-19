China's Zhang Zhizhen to enter ATP top 40

China's top-ranked male tennis player Zhang Zhizhen will break into top 40 when the ATP rankings are released next Monday.

Zhang grabbed the season's first victory on grass, beating Austrian player Sebastian Ofner 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 6-4 in ATP World Tour Terra Wortmann Open on Tuesday.

"I played a very good match, and so did Ofner, he's especially good with his service. We had a wonderful match, with only one break point through the game, and I'm happy to win it," said Zhang, who hit 23 aces throughout the match that lasted two hours and 21 minutes.

The victory earned Zhang 50 points and will send him to the world's No. 39. The 27-year-old also becomes the first male player from the Chinese mainland to win ATP 500 matches on hard, clay as well as grass courts.

Zhang will face the third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Wednesday.