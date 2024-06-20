﻿
China exits from VNL Women's Final with defeat to Japan

China's women's volleyball team ended their journey at the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League Finals following a 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 defeat to Japan in the quarterfinals here on Thursday.

China sent a reserve lineup led by captain Zhang Changning to the Finals after the three-time Olympic champions secured their berth for Paris last week.

Despite a straight defeat, the Chinese side was able to hang on until the end of all three sets. China was trailing in most of the opening set but managed to tie the score at 20-20 before Japan pulled away 25-21. Japan took the second set 25-21 with great serves either to score or break China's offense.

The score was tight in the third set, but Japan was again able to establish a two-point lead toward the end. Japan earned three match points at 24-21 with a successful challenge to an outside call and went on to bag the victory 25-22.

Source: Xinhua
