News / Sport

Zhang Zhizhen writes new history by roaring into Halle ATP semis

Xinhua
  11:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-22       0
Chinese men's tennis ace Zhang Zhizhen set a new record in China's tennis history as he reached the semi-finals at the Terra Wortmann Open.
Xinhua
  11:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-22       0

Chinese men's tennis ace Zhang Zhizhen set a new record in China's tennis history as he outlasted American Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to reach the semi-finals at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany on Friday.

Zhang trailed 2-5 in the third set but rattled off five consecutive games to secure the victory, which makes him the first Chinese man to reach a tour-level semifinal on grass in the Open era.

"It started well in the first set, as I broke his serving game. But my serve was not quite stable in the second set. What's good was my mentality, as I didn't give up a bit when I fell behind 2-5 in the third set. So I'm quite proud of my performance today," said Zhang.

By reaching his second tour-level semi-final, Zhang has moved up nine places to No. 33 this week in the PIF ATP Live Rankings, setting himself up for a new career high.

The 28-year-old Chinese tennis player will next face world number one Jannik Sinner, who edged past Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2, 6-7(1), 7-6(3).

"I'm looking forward to the semifinal against Jannik, just like playing against Daniil (on Wednesday). We started from the futures tournaments around the same time, but now they (Jannik and Daniil) are top five players, so I want to know our gap in the match," added Zhang.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     