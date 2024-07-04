Sister of late Chinese badminton player calls for explanation for his tragedy

The sister of deceased Chinese teenage shuttler Zhang Zhijie has called for an explanation for his death after the world badminton governing body announced a "thorough review" of the incident.

Seventeen-year-old Zhang was playing at the Asia Junior Championships in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta on Sunday when he suddenly collapsed on the court. Indonesia's Badminton Association and Badminton Asia stated that he was promptly rushed to the hospital but died that night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Zhang's sister reposted the Badminton World Federation statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday, urging all parties to "take responsibilities for a life, for a Chinese citizen competing abroad, and for a national youth team athlete."

"Please give our family an explanation," she wrote.

The BWF said in the statement: "We are taking all necessary steps to thoroughly review this matter in consultation with Badminton Asia and Badminton Association of Indonesia."

"Following the completion of our review, we will determine whether specific aspects of these guidelines need to be changed," the BWF added.

Chinese medical professionals have also expressed concerns about the delay in performing effective cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an automated external defibrillator. However, PBSI's spokesman defended that the medical team had to wait for the referee's permission to enter the court.

The BWF stated that they are waiting for official reports from Badminton Asia and the local organizing committee to assess whether the proper medical procedures were followed when Zhang collapsed on the court.

"Zhang's death...is a tragic occurrence, and we are taking all necessary steps to thoroughly review this matter," BWF said.

The federation emphasized that while the BWF provides overarching medical guidelines for use by regional and national bodies hosting BWF-sanctioned events, the implementation of these protocols varies with specific governing bodies.