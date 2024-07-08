Shanghai Marathon solicits designs for medals
The Shanghai Marathon is seeking designs from the public for a distinctive and original medal for race finishers.
First held in 1996, the event has evolved into one of the city's most popular sports events. It was named the World Athletics "Platinum Label Event" in 2020 for its exceptional organization and service.
The race will be held in the fourth quarter of the year, although no precise date has been set.
According to the specifications, the medal's design should showcase the city's spirit of integration and excellence, as well as the professionalism and internationalization of the event.
Designers can take into consideration the city's landmarks, water landscape, and other visual elements that reflect Shanghai's image. It should be simple and clear and avoid complex details while conveying the spirit of sportsmanship.
Proposals can be emailed to general@shmarathon.com by August 15. The email's content should include the author's name, title of the work, ID number, contact phone number, and mailing address. If the applicant is an enterprise or a social organization, the exact name of the enterprise/group, as well as the unified social credit code, must be provided.
Applicants must submit three views of the work (front, side, and back) and a description of no more than 300 words. The topic of the email should be "2024 Shanghai Marathon Medal Design + Name."
The organizing committee will select five designs from the submissions. A professional panel of judges will then select the final winner by the end of September.
The winner will get 20,000 yuan (US$ 2,751) and a certificate of honor, and their design will be used for the 2024 Shanghai Marathon. The five selected designers will each receive 2,000 yuan.