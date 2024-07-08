Shanghai Marathon solicits designs for medals

The Shanghai Marathon organizers are inviting the public to design a medal for participants who finish the race.

The Shanghai Marathon is seeking designs from the public for a distinctive and original medal for race finishers. First held in 1996, the event has evolved into one of the city's most popular sports events. It was named the World Athletics "Platinum Label Event" in 2020 for its exceptional organization and service. The race will be held in the fourth quarter of the year, although no precise date has been set.



Ti Gong

According to the specifications, the medal's design should showcase the city's spirit of integration and excellence, as well as the professionalism and internationalization of the event. Designers can take into consideration the city's landmarks, water landscape, and other visual elements that reflect Shanghai's image. It should be simple and clear and avoid complex details while conveying the spirit of sportsmanship.

Ti Gong

Proposals can be emailed to general@shmarathon.com by August 15. The email's content should include the author's name, title of the work, ID number, contact phone number, and mailing address. If the applicant is an enterprise or a social organization, the exact name of the enterprise/group, as well as the unified social credit code, must be provided. Applicants must submit three views of the work (front, side, and back) and a description of no more than 300 words. The topic of the email should be "2024 Shanghai Marathon Medal Design + Name."



Ti Gong