﻿
News / Sport

Alcaraz defends Wimbledon title after beating Djokovic

Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets to defend the men's singles title at the Wimbledon Championships on Sunday.
Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
Alcaraz defends Wimbledon title after beating Djokovic
Reuters

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, presents the trophy to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after winning the men's singles final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, on July 14, 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets to defend the men's singles title at the Wimbledon Championships on Sunday.

It's a repeat of the 2023 showpiece as the Spaniard youngster defeated the Serbian veteran in five sets to lift his maiden Wimbledon title.

A 14-minute-long opening game saw Djokovic broken in the fifth breaking point and the 37-year-old couldn't find a way to come back before losing to Alcaraz 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4).

"He was the better player from the beginning till the end," said the seven-time Wimbledon champion, Djokovic. "I tried to fight my way in the third and come back, saving three match points, extending really the match a little bit. But I guess it was inevitable for him to win today because he was just coming out on the court with a better quality tennis. It's as simple as it is."

Alcaraz broke in the 10th game in the third set and held three championship points in the next game. 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic managed to drag the match to tiebreak, but couldn't hold off a fearsome Alcaraz to clinch his fourth Grand Slam title at the age of 21.

The Spaniard also became only the sixth man in the Open era to win Roland-Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back the same year.

"Obviously it's a really great start of my career, but I have to keep going. I have to keep building my path," Alcaraz said. "At the end of my career, I want to sit at the same table as the big guys."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     