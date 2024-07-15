Lautaro Martinez scores extra-time winner as Argentina clinch Copa America title

Lautaro Martinez scored in the second half of extra time as Argentina secured their second consecutive Copa America title with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Colombia on Sunday.

Martinez, a late substitute for Julian Alvarez, struck in the 112th minute by coolly lifting a shot over goalkeeper Camilo Vargas following a swift counterattack.

The Albiceleste's triumph guaranteed a fairytale ending to the international career of winger Angel Di Maria, who had previously said he would retire after the tournament.

Argentina now stand alone as the most successful team in the history of the Copa America with 16 titles, one more than Uruguay.

The result broke a sequence of 28 games without defeat for Colombia, the longest in the country's history.

The final of the continental tournament was delayed after dozens of fans without tickets scaled security barriers in a bid to enter the Hard Rock Stadium.

Police and security staff eventually restored order and play finally got underway at 8:25 pm local time, almost an hour and a half later than the scheduled kickoff time.

Argentina started in a positive frame of mind and Alvarez narrowly missed the target in the first minute after Gonzalo Montiel's cross from the right wing.

But Colombia quickly took control, dominating possession in the early stages and looking more dangerous in attack.

Luis Diaz, Carlos Cuesta and Jefferson Lerma all forced smart saves from Emiliano Martinez during a frenetic first half.

Argentina's best chance of the opening 45 minutes came just before halftime when Nicolas Tagliafico headed over the bar after Lionel Messi's floating free-kick from the left flank.

Tempers began to fray early in the second half as several players from both sides were felled by rough-house tactics and cynical fouls.

Clear scoring chances were few and far between, although Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas twice kept out dangerous attempts from Di Maria and Jhon Arias saw his long-range effort at the other end deflect out for a corner.

Argentina suffered a major blow just after the hour when Messi limped off the pitch with an ankle injury and was replaced by Nico Gonzalez.

Despite the loss of their captain, the Albiceleste began to take charge as Colombia appeared to tire.

Tagliafico put the ball in the back of the net only to be flagged for offside and Gonzalez headed across the face of goal following Di Maria's cross.

With the scores locked at 0-0 at the end of normal time, the game went into extra time for the first time this tournament.

Argentina picked up where they left off at the end of the second half as Gonzalez forced a lunging save from Vargas following Rodrigo De Paul's cut-back.

Lautaro Martinez finally broke the deadlock when he ran onto Giovani Lo Celso's sublime one-touch pass before firing his shot into the far corner.