Kylian Mbappe presented to 70,000 fans in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Kylian Mbappe was officially unveiled as a new Real Madrid player in front of around 70,000 fans in the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday at lunchtime.
Kilyan Mbappe's presentation as new Real Madrid player

Kylian Mbappe was officially unveiled as a new Real Madrid player in front of around 70,000 fans in the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday at lunchtime.

The 25-year-old French international has agreed a five-year contract with the Spanish giants and he underwent his medical tests early on Tuesday morning.

The former Paris Saint Germain player then traveled to Real Madrid's Valdebebas training complex to sign his contract in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.

The Bernabeu was sold out for the presentation of a player that Real Madrid have pursued for several years, with another French football legend, former Madrid player and coach, Zinedine Zidane also present at the event.

"I want to thank the president, Florentino and everyone who has allowed me to be here...It is an incredible day; I have dreamed of this since I was a boy, and it means a lot to me," said Mbappe to the assembled fans.

"I hope to be up to the level of this club...I will give everything for this club and this badge," continued the forward, who had a message to the children in the stands: "if you have passion, you can fulfil your dreams. One day, it could be you up here."

Mbappe will make his competitive debut when Real Madrid kick off their La Liga campaign away to Mallorca on August 18th, and his home debut will be against Valladolid a week later.

