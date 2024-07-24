Alex joins elite snooker stars at Shanghai Masters
Alex ventured to the Shanghai Indoor Stadium to witness the Shanghai Masters snooker tournament, an event that gathered the world's 16 highest-ranked snooker players. Among them were the four-time defending champion Ronnie "Rocket" O'Sullivan, the beloved local star Ding Junhui, and the Northern Irish sharpshooter Mark Allen. Let's join Alex in exploring this thrilling competition!
