Chinese swimmers most tested ahead of Paris Olympics: World Aquatics

Statistics have shown that swimmers from China were the most tested athletes ahead of the Paris Olympic Games, as World Aquatics revealed on Tuesday.

"The testing program, designed and implemented by the International Testing Agency (ITA), encompasses a wide range of tests conducted both in and out-of-competition," read a press release by the world governing body of six aquatic sports.

"In total, 2,145 anti-doping tests have been conducted by World Aquatics on athletes participating in the Olympic Games in Paris since 1 January 2024.

"Including tests conducted by other anti-doping organizations, aquatics athletes competing in Paris have been tested an average of 3.4 times, with 4,774 taken in total. This is the most tests ever conducted by World Aquatics before an Olympic Games."

World Aquatics emphasized that Chinese swimmers were the most tested during this period as "the 31 swimmers from China competing in Paris have each been tested at least 10 times by World Aquatics, with an average of 13 tests per swimmer".

"World Aquatics conducted a total of 418 tests through this program. All Chinese swimmers have been tested out-of-competition at least eight times by World Aquatics, independently of any other anti-doping organization and using a WADA-accredited laboratory based in Europe," it said.

"Including tests conducted by other anti-doping organizations, Chinese swimmers have been tested on average 21 times since January 1, 2024.

"Australian swimmers have been tested an average of four times in the same period, and USA swimmers an average of six times," it added.