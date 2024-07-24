﻿
News / Sport

Chinese swimmers most tested ahead of Paris Olympics: World Aquatics

Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0
Statistics have shown that swimmers from China were the most tested athletes ahead of the Paris Olympic Games, as World Aquatics revealed on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0

Statistics have shown that swimmers from China were the most tested athletes ahead of the Paris Olympic Games, as World Aquatics revealed on Tuesday.

"The testing program, designed and implemented by the International Testing Agency (ITA), encompasses a wide range of tests conducted both in and out-of-competition," read a press release by the world governing body of six aquatic sports.

"In total, 2,145 anti-doping tests have been conducted by World Aquatics on athletes participating in the Olympic Games in Paris since 1 January 2024.

"Including tests conducted by other anti-doping organizations, aquatics athletes competing in Paris have been tested an average of 3.4 times, with 4,774 taken in total. This is the most tests ever conducted by World Aquatics before an Olympic Games."

World Aquatics emphasized that Chinese swimmers were the most tested during this period as "the 31 swimmers from China competing in Paris have each been tested at least 10 times by World Aquatics, with an average of 13 tests per swimmer".

"World Aquatics conducted a total of 418 tests through this program. All Chinese swimmers have been tested out-of-competition at least eight times by World Aquatics, independently of any other anti-doping organization and using a WADA-accredited laboratory based in Europe," it said.

"Including tests conducted by other anti-doping organizations, Chinese swimmers have been tested on average 21 times since January 1, 2024.

"Australian swimmers have been tested an average of four times in the same period, and USA swimmers an average of six times," it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     