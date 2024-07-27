﻿
Chinese divers Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani win women's synchro 3m springboard

Xinhua
  19:35 UTC+8, 2024-07-27       0
China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani won the women's synchronized 3m springboard event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Reuters

Gold medallists Yani Chang of China and Yiwen Chen of China celebrate.

China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani won the women's synchronized 3m springboard event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

This victory marks the first gold medal for the Chinese diving "Dream Team" and China's second overall at the Paris Games.

Chen and Chang, who have paired up to win this event at the last three World Championships, gradually widened the gap of points with fellow competitors after each dive, clinching the title in 337.68 points at ease.

American Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook finished second in 314.64 points, followed by Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen from Britain in 302.28 points.

It's the sixth consecutive Olympic gold medal in this event for China since the 2004 Athens Games.

