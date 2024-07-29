China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao win men's synchro 10m platform

China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao claimed the men's synchronized 10m platform diving title at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Lian and Yang, three-time world championship winners in this event, are competing in their first Olympic Games. They lived up to expectations by scoring a total of 490.35 points from six rounds in the final.

"We are thrilled to grab the gold medal," said the 23-year-old Lian, who jumped onto the top podium with Yang during the medal ceremony. "We felt a lot of pressures as our arch-rivals from Britain were drawn to dive just ahead of us. They performed very well during the final."

Britain's Tokyo Olympic champion Tom Daley, paired with Noah Williams this time, finished second with 463.44 for the silver. The bronze was pocketed by Canadian divers Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray with 422.13, who finished 19th and 13th in the men's 10m platform event respectively at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm really happy with the way that we dived today," said the 30-year-old Daley, who came back for training about one year ago from a two-year retirement right after the triumph at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The five-time Olympian said that he felt like he had achieved what he wanted even before the competition started as he was able to dive in front of his kids and family.

"That was just something really really special and an experience that I will never forget," said Daley.

The Chinese diving "Dream Team" bagged seven out of eight gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, only missing out on the men's synchronized 10m platform, which was won by Daley and Matty Lee.

"In the past three years, we kept thinking about winning this gold at Paris," said Yang, who will also compete in the individual event. "Our teammates stumbled at last Games and we all felt gutted."

Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani won the women's synchronized 3m springboard event on Saturday, pocketing the first diving gold for China at the Paris Games.