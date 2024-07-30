﻿
News / Sport

China's Wang and Sun win table tennis mixed doubles gold at Paris Olympics

Xinhua
  21:38 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0
Chinese pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the gold medal of table tennis mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics here on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  21:38 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0

Chinese pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the gold medal of table tennis mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics here on Tuesday, after beating Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong of DPR Korea 4-2 in the final.

The top-seeded Chinese duo, who won the 2021 and 2023 World championships, rallied to beat the DPR Korea's duo 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5, 7-11 and 11-8 at the South Paris Arena 4.

It is China's first Olympic gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles, after the mixed doubles made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, where Japanese pair Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito won the gold in a Japan-China final on home soil.

The bronze medal was won by South Korean paddlers Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin who beat Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem from Hong Kong, China 4-0.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     