China's Wang and Sun win table tennis mixed doubles gold at Paris Olympics

Chinese pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the gold medal of table tennis mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics here on Tuesday, after beating Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong of DPR Korea 4-2 in the final.

The top-seeded Chinese duo, who won the 2021 and 2023 World championships, rallied to beat the DPR Korea's duo 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5, 7-11 and 11-8 at the South Paris Arena 4.

It is China's first Olympic gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles, after the mixed doubles made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, where Japanese pair Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito won the gold in a Japan-China final on home soil.

The bronze medal was won by South Korean paddlers Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin who beat Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem from Hong Kong, China 4-0.