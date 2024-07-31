﻿
News / Sport

China's Deng takes gold in women's freestyle marked by string of falls

Reuters
  21:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0
China's Deng Yawen won the gold medal in a women's BMX Freestyle run marked by a string of falls at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
Reuters
  21:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0
China's Deng takes gold in women's freestyle marked by string of falls
AFP

China's Deng Yawen competes in the Women's Cycling BMX Freestyle Park Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 31, 2024.

China's Deng Yawen won the gold medal in a women's BMX Freestyle run marked by a string of falls at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The jury awarded Deng a score of 92.60 for a fluid series of high-flying tricks, including her trademark double tailwhip during which she kicks her legs back and forth as if cycling in the air.

Perris Benegas of the United States took silver, while Australia's Natalya Diehm claimed bronze in a competition that took out several favorites in a series of spectacular falls.

Tokyo 2021 gold medallist Hannah Roberts of the United States put down an impressive routine but fell in her second run as she tried to outdo Deng, while local rider Laury Perez fell in the first seconds of her first run.

Czech rider Iveta Miculycova came down hard after a difficult trick in which she flew above her bike, grabbing the saddle, and China's Sun Jiaqi also fell in her second run. The audience applauded her as she got back up.

With the Luxor pyramid in the background, Paris's oldest monument, spectators and riders at one of the Olympics' youngest sports baked in the sun, doing their best to shield themselves with umbrellas and layers of sun cream.

Deng's gold is the first Chinese medal in freestyle, which became an Olympic event in Tokyo.

Deng and Sun are both trained by Tokyo silver medallist Daniel Dhers of Venezuela, a BMX veteran who has trained a generation of riders at his ride park in North Carolina in the US.

Riders in the final each had two runs, of which the better one counted toward the ranking.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     